Manoj Bajpayee drops 'Hori Mein' song from family drama 'Gulmohar'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 17 (ANI): Makers of the upcoming family drama 'Gulmohar' unveiled the first song 'Hori Mein'.

Taking to Instagram, Manoj Bajpayee treated fans with a Holi celebratory song.

Sharing the song video, he wrote, "A symphony of colours, a melody of joy. This Holi, celebrate with the most colourful song of the season with Batra Family! The much anticipated heartwarming family drama #Gulmohar streaming from 3 March!"

The song depicted the Holi scenario. The Batra family can be seen celebrating a symphony of colours and a melody of joy in the song.

'Hori Mein' sung by Kavita Seth and music directed by Siddhartha Khosla and Alan Demoss.

'Gulmohar' is a drama about three generations of a family who have grown apart through time. The film directed by Rahul V Chittella, stars Sharmila Tagore as the matriarch Kusum Batra, who decides to sell Gulmohar and go to Pondicherry. Her declaration creates a commotion in the family, leaving her son Arun (Manoj Bajpayee) uneasy and her grandson (Suraj Sharma) wishing for independence.



After the trailer of 'Gulmohar', Manoj received mixed reactions from fans as they expected an update about 'The Family Man Season 3'.

Helmed by Rahul Chittella, the film stars Manoj Bajpayee, Sharmila Tagore, Simran, and Suraj Sharma in the lead roles and is all set to stream exclusively on Disney+ Hotstar from March 3, 2023.

The most striking trivia about the movie is that it marks the comeback of legendary actor Sharmila Tagore on the big screen, after a long gap of 12 years.

Gulmohar is a Star Studios production in association with Chalkboard Entertainment and Autonomous Works. The film's original music is composed by Siddhartha Khosla.

Meanwhile, Manoj was last seen in the song 'Kudi Meri' alongside actors Abhimanyu Dassani and Dhvani Bhanushali which gathered decent responses from the audience.

He will also be seen in the power-packed courtroom drama 'Bandaa'.

The film marks the directorial debut of Apoorv Singh Karki in Hindi films who has helmed popular OTT shows like 'Aspirants', 'Saas Bahu Achaar Pvt Ltd', 'Flames', etc. (ANI)

