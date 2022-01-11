Manoj Bajpayee extends birthday wishes to 'friend' Gajraj Rao

New Delhi [India], January 11 (ANI): Veteran actor Manoj Bajpayee extended birthday wishes to his 'friend' and actor Gajraj Rao, who turned 51 on Tuesday.

Taking to his Twitter handle, Bajpayee wrote, "Happy birthday @raogajraj my friend for so many years!! Love you my friend for the person & the actor you are!! Peace and happiness!"





The two actors share a special bond of friendship with each other.

Manoj Bajpayee and Gajraj Rao have shared screen space in movies 'Bandit Queen' (1994), 2001 thriller drama 'Aks', 2016 sports drama 'Budhia Singh - Born to Run' and Hansal Mehta directorial 2000 drama 'Dil Pe Mat Le Yaar!!' among several other projects. (ANI)

