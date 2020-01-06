Manoj Bajpayee kick-starts shooting of 'Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari'

New Delhi [India], Jan 6 (ANI): Actor Manoj Bajpayee on Monday started shooting for his upcoming comedy-drama 'Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari' and he announced it on social media.

The 50-year-old actor took to Instagram as he shared a picture of the shooting clapboard, along with a caption that reads, " Shooting, ab Hoga #SurajPeMangalBhari! Produced by @zeestudiosofficial & directed by #AbhishekSharma, our film goes on the floor today!"



Earlier 'Gangs of Wasseypur' actor also shared the poster of the movie in which he quoted, "Welcome aboard @diljitdosanjh, @BajpayeeManoj, and @fattysanashaikh for our next production! Directed by #AbhishekSharma. The film goes on the floor on January 6, 2020."

The movie is a family comedy and revolves around the quirks of its refreshing yet relatable characters.

Produced under the banner of Zee Studios, the movie also features Diljit Dosanjh and Fatima Sana Shaikh in lead roles.

The flick set in the 90s has been directed by Abhishek Sharma. (ANI)

