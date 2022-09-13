Manoj Bajpayee lends voice for Gautam Menon's film 'VTK' trailer

New Delhi [India], September 13 (ANI): Actor Manoj Bajpayee narrates the gripping tale of Silambarasan aka STR starrer in the 'VTK' movie trailer.

Sharing his thoughts Manoj Bajpayee said, "Gautam Menon came up with this idea that I should do the voiceover for the film trailer and requested me to do it and I agreed as I respect him as an actor & director and love all his work. And I am very happy to be a small part of this film".

VTK is an absolutely raw, realistic, and hard-hitting action drama. The film boasts of a scintillating soundtrack by AR Rahman, and lyrics by Thamarai. The film marks the third collaboration of the actor, music director, and film director trio that has delivered memorable cinema in the past.



The trailer clip shows Silambarasan TR as Muthu, who hails from a village to find his identity and has risen in the streets to become a gangster. Simbu rightly proves his prowess as a versatile actor as we see him in multiple phases of Muthu. Gautham Vasudev's voice narrates Muthu's routeway into the Mumbai underworld and offers a standpoint about him.

Speaking on the film's trailer release for the Hindi audience, director Gautham Menon said, "We are supremely glad to have someone as discerning as Mr. Anil Thadani as our distributor. His keen eye for good content and suggestions have helped us take our Tamil film with subtitles to the Hindi belt. We are also super glad to have Manoj Bajpayee lend his craft, his voice-over for our trailer which works as an introduction of sorts to the world that Muthu (STR's character) comes from and the world he gets to inhabit and later rule. Manoj Bajpayee talking for an action-packed gangster film is like our hat-tip to his Bhiku Mhatre (from RGV's Sathya) character."

Gautham also added, "the music of VTK is a key draw - AR Rahman performed LIVE at our audio launch and it is always a rewarding experience to work with him. I'm glad he trusts me with his music. We have redone the key title track which is the most popular song in Tamil to Hindi and will be released soon. The song will surely be an ear-worm in Hindi as it is in Tamil."

Directed by Gautam Vasu Dev Menon, the Tamil pan India film will hit theatres on September 15. With just a few days away from the release of the film, the makers released the trailer of the film in the voice of actor Manoj Bajpayee. (ANI)

