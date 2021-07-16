Manoj Bajpayee, Neena Gupta, Sakshi Tanwar starrer crime-thriller 'Dial 100' to premiere on Zee 5

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 16 (ANI): Sony Pictures Networks India, on Friday announced a new crime-thriller movie 'Dial 100' starring Manoj Bajpayee, Neena Gupta and Sakshi Tanwar in lead roles.

Makers of the upcoming crime-thriller drama shared a motion poster of the film on social media and revealed that the movie is set to release on the Zee5 OTT platform in August.

Going by the first look of the characters, it appears that the powerhouse actors are a part of a fast-paced thriller replete with several plot twists. The movie unfolds in one night where one call turns everyone's lives upside down.



Speaking about the upcoming movie, director Rensil D'Silva said, "Dial 100 is a fast-paced, edge of the seat, thriller film which unfolds in one night. This movie would not have been the same without the involvement of the powerhouse star cast and I am so glad that we were able to do this together. The movie with its many twists is sure to surprise the audience and keep them enthralled from start to end".

Producer Siddharth P Malhotra, Alchemy Films also shared his excitement about the new project. Thrilled to partner with ZEE5 and Sony Pictures Film India, he shared, "The movie's script was one of its most powerful elements which have been executed even more beautifully by the cast and crew, taking the movie a notch up".

Touted to be a fast-paced suspense thriller, the movie produced by Sony Pictures Films India, Siddharth M Malhotra and Sapna Malhotra's Alchemy Films, the thriller suspense film is directed by Rensil D'Silva and will premiere on India's largest homegrown OTT platform, ZEE5. (ANI)

