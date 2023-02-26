Manoj Bajpayee, Rajkummar Rao's 'Aligarh' turns 7, director Hansal Mehta pens note

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 26 (ANI): Actors Manoj Bajpayee and Rajkummar Rao's drama film 'Aligarh' clocked 7 years on Sunday.

To mark the occasion, director Hansal Mehta took to Instagram and shared a poster of the film which he captioned, "7 years of #Aligarh. This quiet ode to love, longing and loneliness will always hold pride of place in my filmography. For the performances of @bajpayee.manoj and @rajkummar_rao, for the writing and edit by @apurva_asrani, cinematography by @satyarainagpaul, production design by @neilofer, sound by @mandarjkulkarni, casting by @castingchhabra, music by @karan.kulkarni and story/research by @ancientfeline. Pillars of strength @jaihmehta, @shaaileshrsingh and @erosnow who stood by the film through thick and thin to protect it from the hands of greedy predators. Champions for the film from film festivals including @mumbaifilmfestival and it's fine people @anupama.chopra #KiranRao and @smritikiran. Overwhelming love from the LGBTQ community and of course the blessings of Lata Mangeshkar's divine voice set to the great Madan Mohan's tunes."

https://www.instagram.com/p/CpHETB6JD0U/

Helmed by Hansal Mehta, the film was released in the year 2016 and received positive reviews from critics and audiences.



Soon after he shared the poster, fans flooded the comment section with red hearts and fire emoticons.

A user wrote, "Very very special film and Mr @hansalmehta s one of the best. I will always be proud to be part of this."

Another user wrote, "I really love you for making this."

Meanwhile, Hansal will be next directing an untitled project which will feature actor Kareena Kapoor Khan in the lead role. The official release date of the film is still awaited.

Apart from that, he also has 'Captain India' with actor Kartik Aaryan. (ANI)

