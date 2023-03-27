Manoj Bajpayee shares pictures from his theatre days, take a look

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 27 (ANI): On the occasion of World Theatre Day, actor Manoj Bajpayee took a stroll down memory and shared pictures of himself performing on stage.



Take a look at the pictures

Expressing his love for theatre, Manoj wrote, "For 10 years of my life, I lived and breathed theatre - it was my passion, my escape, and my everything. There is nothing like the magic of theatre. It has the power to transport us to different worlds, expose us to new perspectives, and move us to tears or laughter."

He added, "Today, on World Theatre Day, we pay tribute to an art form that is so much more than just entertainment. From its humble beginnings, theatre has evolved into a powerful tool for reflection, transformation, and inspiration. So let's take a moment to appreciate the wonder of theatre and all the talented institutes, groups, and individuals who pour their hearts and souls into bringing it to life. Happy World Theatre Day, my fellow theatre lovers! #WorldTheatreDay #Theater."

Manoj was rejected by his dream institution - the National School of Drama (NSD) - not once but thrice. However, when he applied for the fourth time, they offered him a teaching position instead.

Despite his struggles, Bajpayee eventually found his footing in the theatre community and went on to become a celebrated actor.

In the upcoming months, Manoj, who was recently seen in 'Gulmohar, has the power-packed courtroom drama 'Bandaa', a web series 'Soup', 'Joram', and director Kanu Bahl's 'Despatch' in his kitty. (ANI)