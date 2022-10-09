Manoj Bajpayee to lead Suparn Varma's new courtroom drama, begins filming

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 9 (ANI): National Film Awardee Manoj Bajpayee announced his next untitled courtroom drama helmed by Suparn Varma.

Backed by Vinod Bhanushali's Bhanushali Studios Limited, Suparn S Varma and Zee Studios, this hard-hitting story marks the debut of director Apoorv Singh Karki in Hindi films who has helmed popular OTT shows like Aspirants, Saas Bahu Achaar Pvt Ltd, Flames, etc. The film brings back Suparn S Varma and Manoj Bajpayee together after their award-winning series 'The Family Man'. The film also comprises an outstanding ensemble cast that adds gravitas to the film.

Manoj took to his Twitter handle and wrote, "Will truth prevail in this courtroom? Light. Camera. Action! Shoot begins!"



While the shoot for the film begins on Sunday, the makers are looking at a 2023 release.

Speaking about the new film, Manoj Bajpayee said, "When Vinod Bhanushali & Suparn S Varma told me about the story, I was fascinated and immediately agreed to be a part of this beautiful script. The courtroom drama will enthral and intrigue the audience that Apoorv Karki will create, and we are excited as we start shoot today. I am sure this film is something people will remember for a really long time."

After winning accolades for his shows, choosing this film as his debut in Hindi cinema, director Apoorv Singh Karki said, "This film has everything on the point that attracted me towards it - a good story, solid cast, strong producers backing it. The script demanded a calm and assertive actor like Manoj Sir to lead the film and we are glad to have him on board. This is definitely an unmissable opportunity for me."

Regarding the film, producer Vinod Bhanushali said in a statement, "Whenever Manoj Bajpayee comes on-screen, he makes you believe in the story, the character he portrays and makes you notice every little nuances. He was always our only choice for this character. In this film, I get to work with friends Suparn S Varma and Shariq Patel at Zee Studios as well as experience a young talent like Apoorv Singh Karki."

Suparn S Varma added, "This courtroom drama will entertain and inspire audiences. Working with Manoj Bajpayee has been the greatest of experiences, the depth and passion he brings to this role is going to leave you mesmerized. Vinod, Apoorv and I with Zee Studios are proud to present you this story that will have you discussing it for days."

A Zee Studios and Bhanushali Studios Limited presentation, Suparn S Varma's courtroom drama directed by Apoorv Singh Karki, is produced by Vinod Bhanushali, Kamlesh Bhanushali, Asif Sheikh & Vishal Gurnani and co-produced by Juhi Parekh Mehta. (ANI)