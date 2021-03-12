Manoj Bajpayee under home quarantine after testing positive for COVID-19

New Delhi [India], March 12 (ANI): Bollywood actor Manoj Bajpayee, who had been shooting for his next film 'Despatch', tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday.

The news of the actor being tested positive comes after his director Kanu Behl had also been infected with the deadly virus. Manoj is currently under home quarantine, where he is being given medication and is recovering well.

Due to the actor's current health condition, the shoot for 'Despatch' has been stalled for now and is likely to be resumed in a couple of months.

'Despatch' produced by Ronnie Screwvala, is an investigative thriller that unfolds in the world of crime journalism. Bajpayee would be playing a character who finds himself trapped in the murky underbelly of business and crime.

On a related note, several leading Bollywood stars had contracted the deadly disease earlier. Actors like Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Ranbir Kapoor, and others have been infected with the virus. (ANI)