Manoj Bajpayee, Zeeshan Ayyub's 'Joram' to make its world premiere at 52nd IFFR 2023

New Delhi [India], December 20 (ANI): Manoj Bajpayee and Zeeshan Ayyub's 'Joram' is all set for its World premiere at the upcoming 52nd International Film Festival Rotterdam (IFFR).

IFFR returns with this edition to play as a bigger, robust on ground festival after 2 online editions in 2021 and 2022 because of the pandemic.

Taking to Instagram, Manoj Bajpayee shared the news with his fans.

He wrote, "#JORAM starring @BajpayeeManoj and @Mdzeeshanayyub, directed by @nakdindianfakir is all set for its 'World Premiere' at the prestigious, 52nd International Film Festival Rotterdam (IFFR) 2023, under the 'Big Screen Competition' category."



Helmed by Devashish Makhija, a survival-thriller about a displaced indigenous man. Made in collaboration with Makhijafilm, an independent production house jointly owned by Devashish himself and curator-producer Anupama Bose.

The film stars Smita Tambe and Megha Mathur. It also features Tannishtha Chatterjee and Rajshri Deshpande in special appearances.

'Joram' is Devashish's third collaboration with Manoj Bajpayee, and his third film to be screened at IFFR after Ajji (2018) and Bhonsle (2019). The film was also part of FBR section of the Viewing Room at NFDC's Film Bazaar, 2022.

Recounting his experience of playing his role in Joram, Manoj Bajpayee said, "The film Joram is a riveting story of a man torn between his past and present. I loved playing the intricate character, Darsu, whose past and present have a significant contrast. On the outside he looks like an ordinary man that people may not even notice, but in no way is he a common man! A brilliant story with such impactful characters! It's always been a pleasure working with Zee Studios & Devashish Makhija. I always remain very proud of my artistically fulfilling relationship with them."

Actor Zeeshan Ayyub shared, "I play Ratnakar - a city bred cop in the film who is low on the social ladder & therefore amongst his colleagues too. Being a city bred person myself, to me this film, my first ever trip into jungles to shoot it and the iron ore mines made me realise how much of 'me' was Ratnakar - that my access to education & middle class angst was a luxury compared to the bleak, stark and forever-on-the-edge lives that the 'Other' truly underprivileged live on a daily basis."

Producer & Makhijafilm's Managing Partner Anupama Bose said, "Both Devashish and I set up Makhijafilm to make and support independent spirited & accessibly told films & web series about people, cultures, identity conflicts & human dilemmas across genres and languages. We are fortunate that all our collaborators and Zee Studios held on to that spirit as they walked with us on the film. We hope with the IFFR, Rotterdam selection our debut home production JORAM will embark on a journey that reaches out to audiences across the world as well."

Joram Director & Partner, Makhijafilm, Devashish Makhija said,"Joram is my third film at IFFR, after AJJI (2018) and BHONSLE (2019), but the first film produced by Anupama Bose and myself as Makhijafilm, and backed by Zee Studios, a rare Indian studio that loves and nurtures independent-spirited cinema like ours. JORAM features some of the finest international actors from India - Manoj Bajpayee, Mohd. Zeeshan Ayyub, Smita Tambe, Tannishtha Chatterjee, Rajshri Deshpande, and many more. In its vision and its making, our film has sought to bridge that ever shifting gap between the artistic cinema and the mainstream, hopefully having pulled in the best of both. The brilliant team behind JORAM is filled with strength and hope by our selection for our World Premiere in the Big Screen Competition at IFFR."

Shariq Patel, the CBO, of Zee Studios said, "'Joram' is a the gritty tale of how a common man transcends and overcomes all barriers to protect his blood. It is an honour that a story so rooted in India has been selected in the 'Big Screen Competition' section and Zee Studios is looking forward to the films World Premiere at the illustrious 52nd International Film Festival of Rotterdam."

Presented by Zee Studios and produced by Zee Studios in association with Makhijafilm, 'Joram' is all set to be released next year.(ANI)