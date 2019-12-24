Manushi Chillar is the 'Sexiest Vegetarian Personality'

New Delhi [India], Dec 24 (ANI): Former Miss World Manushi Chhillar, has been voted the Sexiest Vegetarian Personality by American animal rights organistaion PETA (People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals).

Manushi is a strong advocate for vegetarianism and has expressed her views on the subject even on global platforms.

On being asked to react to the award, Manushi said, "Being a vegetarian has actually been a way of life for me. My parents were vegetarians and while they gave me the choice I never felt like I was missing on something. I've always been a vegetarian and have never felt like I needed to change that."

Manushi also said that being a vegetarian has several health benefits.

"I do believe vegetarian food is extremely nutritious and has tremendous health benefits in terms of regulating cholesterol, blood pressure, among others. As an animal lover, my core is at peace with this decision and I'm happier being a vegetarian," she added.

Manushi has been roped in for Yash Raj Films' biggest historical drama 'Prithviraj' where she will be seen in the lead role opposite Akshay Kumar. (ANI)

