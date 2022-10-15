Manushi Chillar wraps up 'Tehran'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 14 (ANI): Actor Manushi Chillar has finished shooting for 'Tehran', which also stars John Abraham.

The film that went on-floors a few months ago, was shot exhaustively across Glasgow, Mumbai and Delhi. The third schedule of Tehran began in the last week of September and she shot over a period of 15 days, consisting of rigorous night shoots through the bylanes of Delhi.

Sharing her amazing experience of the shoot, Manushi said, "I want to learn and grow with every project that I get an opportunity to do. I want to constantly evolve into becoming an actor who is formidable in her craft and dependable to deliver performances that hopefully touch the hearts and minds of audiences. Tehran is one such film."



She added, "Shooting for Tehran was an enriching experience. I learnt something new every single day! In the run up to the film's wrap, I was only shooting nights! So, I might have ended up with 15 sleepless nights but I was satiated as an artiste because I got to understand the craft so differently, primarily because the genre is so exciting. This was my first long night shoot schedule of my career and I enjoyed it every single night."

Manushi also expressed her gratitude to the makers.

"I have to thank my director Arun Gopalan and producer Dinesh Vijan for the opportunity to shine in their vision. I'm glad I found them as collaborators and mentors in my Tehran journey. I'm happy that I had a co-actor like John. He is a thorough professional and a gentleman and it was a pleasure to work and learn from him," she said.



The action thriller, inspired by true events, marks the feature directorial debut of ad filmmaker Arun Gopalan and is produced by Dinesh Vijan's Maddock Films. (ANI)

