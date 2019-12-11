Mardaani 2 to release without any promotional music

New Delhi (India) Dec 11 (ANI): Rani Mukerji on Wednesday said that her upcoming crime-drama Mardaani 2 would release without promotional songs as the film strives to deliver a strong social message about the rise of crimes against women, without marketing it with promotional songs.

"We wanted to protect the sanctity of our message and not do any marketing gimmicks like shoot a promotional song just to get more conversions and more eyeballs. We felt this would be counter-productive to what we wanted to achieve," said Mukerji during a press conference.

"When at one hand we are trying to deliver a powerful message, we couldn't have recorded and shot a music video because that would have diluted the intent of the film," the actor added.

According to the makers of the film, they wish to communicate about the serious issue and do not wish promotional songs to cause any disturbance during the film.

The second installment of Mukerji's much-acclaimed film of the same has a gripping storyline inspired by real-life events of crimes committed against women across the country.

The edge-of-the-seat thriller will see Rani in a race against time to capture a brutal serial rapist who systematically targets women.

Rani is reprising the role of the fearless and committed Superintendent of Police, Shivani Shivaji Roy in 'Mardaani 2'. (ANI)

