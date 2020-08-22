'Mardaani' is tapping into core of being woman: writer-director Gopi Puthran

New Delhi [India], August 22 (ANI): As Rani Mukerji starrer 'Mardaani' clocked in six years on Saturday, its writer Gopi Puthran who later went on to helm the second instalment of the hit female cop franchise, said 'Mardaani' is tapping into the core of being a woman.

"There is so much void and dearth of stories of women, which are sincerely told while tapping onto the correct insights of the problems and the journey of women. So, somewhere I think, Mardaani as a universe is tapping into the core of being a woman, especially in a patriarchal society," Puthran said.

"The themes that we have been dealing with in part 1 and 2, the struggle of maintaining one's own identity in a world where you are constantly asked to compromise, that's something which we approached with so much sincerity," he added.

Hinting towards further sequels to the female cop thriller, Gopi said, "I think the sincerity of our themes and dealing with the issues that women face has clicked with the audiences and I hope we continue to do justice in the way we approach the themes in the subsequent parts that we'll hopefully be doing."

The writer turned director shares an incredibly endearing relationship with Rani Mukerji with whom he has weaved magic on celluloid through the 'Mardaani' franchise.

"Rani has actually given life and her soul to this character, Shivani Shivaji Roy. The way instinctively she added so much of depth, so much of gravitas to this character, is so satisfying, especially for a writer when you see that a star and an actor puts in so much of effort and instinct. She has made Shivani Shivaji Roy come alive," the 40-year-old filmmaker said.

"Right from Mardaani 1 to Mardaani 2, Rani is a complete natural when it comes to action sequences. It was like she was meant to do this part. She can bring vulnerability and she can bring the toughness both of the characters at the same time. Thus, Shivani became as unique a character as you would have ever seen on Indian Cinema," he added.

In 2020, Gopi completes 10 years of his association with Yash Raj Films. From being a writer of 'Lafangey Parindey', Gopi is now a celebrated and much sought-after director in Bollywood.

"I always wanted to direct. I was one of those writers who knew that I will write and direct at the same time. I was just waiting for the correct project to come along. While I was discussing this with Adi, we were speaking about a couple of projects that I should be directing," he said.

"He suggested that why don't you just direct the sequel to Mardaani because you know the world entirely. It will be relatively simpler for you to mount this in the correct way. You have an equation with Rani, so it should be your debut film. I completely and wholeheartedly agreed to it and that's how it fell into place," he added.

For years Bollywood has been making films on mighty male cops, while 'Mardaani' is a step towards the genre of female cop universe. Both the instalments of the Rani Mukerji starrer have been adored by audiences and critics across the country. (ANI)

