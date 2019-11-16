Poster of the Film, Image Courtesy: Instagram
Poster of the Film, Image Courtesy: Instagram

'Marjaavaan' mints Rs 7.03 crore on opening day

ANI | Updated: Nov 16, 2019 12:51 IST

New Delhi [India], Nov 16 (ANI): Sidharth Malhotra and Riteish Deshmukh's latest outing 'Marjaavaan' has witnessed a decent box office collection on the first day of its release.
The film managed to get a lukewarm start by earning a total of Rs 7.03 crores on Friday.
Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the film's box office performance on Twitter.
"#Marjaavaan posts respectable numbers on Day 1... Mass circuits / single screens very good, contribute to the total... Metro multiplexes were ordinary... Multiplexes of Tier-2 + Tier-3 cities were good... Should witness growth on Day 2 and 3... Fri Rs 7.03 cr [2922 screens]. #India biz," Adarsh tweeted.
The flick directed by Milap Milan Zaveri has been produced by Bhushan Kumar.
'Marjaavaan' which is a sequel of crime-thriller 'Ek Villain' also features Tara Sutaria.
It is bankrolled by Bhushan Kumar, Divya Khosla Kumar, and Krishan Kumar along with Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani and Nikhil Advani.
The movie hit the theatres on November 15. (ANI)

