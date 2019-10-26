Poster of Marjaavaan Image Courtesy: Instagram
Marjaavaan: Rakul Preet Singh sets the floor on fire in 'Haiya Ho'

ANI | Updated: Oct 26, 2019 16:51 IST

New Delhi [India], Oct 26 (ANI): Rakul Preet Singh has set the temperatures soaring with her sizzling moves in the latest track 'Haiya Ho' from the upcoming film 'Marjaavaan.'
Dressed in a white low waist unique slit saree in a scintillating bar setup with flashy lights, the 'Yaariyan' actor flaunts her moves on the number 'Haiya Ho'
'Student of the Year' actor Siddharth Malhotra took to Instagram to share the poster of the song and posted:
Iss Diwali, jalegi #HaiyaHo ki chingari! Song link in bio! #MarjaavaanOn15thNov

The song begins with the famed 'Salam-e-Ishq, Meri Jaan, Zara Kubool Kar Lo' from the 90s filmed on Rekha and Amitabh Bachhan before moving on to the dance floor of a bar where she tries to seduce Siddharth Malhotra.
Sung by Tulsi Kumar and Jubin Nautiyal the music of the foot-tapping number is recreated by Tanishk Bagchi from the old classic Dayavan featuring the late Vinod Khanna and Feroz Khan and Ramya Krishnan.
The flick directed by Milap Milan Zaveri has been produced by Bhushan Kumar.
'Marjaavaan' which is a sequel of crime-thriller 'Ek Villain' also features Riteish Deshmukh and Tara Sutaria.
It is bankrolled by Bhushan Kumar, Divya Khosla Kumar and Krishan Kumar along with Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani and Nikhil Advani.
The movie is slated to hit the theatres on November 8. (ANI)

