Representative image
Representative image

Mark your calendar as 20th edition of star-studded IIFA is here!

ANI | Updated: Sep 06, 2019 10:34 IST

New Delhi (India), Sept 6 (ANI): Bollywood's much-awaited award ceremony, International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) will be held in Mumbai from September 16-18.
The 20th edition of the NEXA IIFA Awards will be hosted by the talented duo- Arjun Kapoor and Ayushmann Khurrana.
The star-studded event will witness some stellar performances by a host of celebrities including Salman Khan, Madhuri Dixit, Ranveer Singh, Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal and newbie Sara Ali Khan.
This year's IIFA will also mark Vicky and Sara's debut at the most vibrant event of the film industry.
Meanwhile, IIFA Rocks, which will feature the best of the Music and Fashion industry which will be hosted by Radhika Apte along with Ali Fazal with musical renditions from talented composers including Amit Trivedi, Salim-Sulaiman.
The gala will also have performances from singers like Neha Kakkar, Jassie Gill, B Praak, Dhvani Bhanushali, Ranjit Barot, Jonita Gandhi, Nakash Aziz and Tulsi Kumar.
The announcements were made during a press conference held on Thursday where Bollywood superstars Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif and Madhuri Dixit were joined by notable dignitaries and partners.
The prestigious award night will be broadcasted on Colors Viacom18 for the fifth consecutive year. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 06, 2019 10:55 IST

Harry Styles turned down role in 'The Little Mermaid' for music

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 6 (ANI): Singer-songwriter Harry Styles who turned down the role of Prince Eric in 'The Little Mermaid', revealed the reason behind the decision and said that he did consider taking up the character once.

Read More

Updated: Sep 06, 2019 10:35 IST

Brad Pitt hints at 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' mini-series

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 6 (ANI): While Brad Pitt's latest release 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' is still running in theaters, the actor hinted at a possible mini-series of the movie.

Read More

Updated: Sep 06, 2019 10:23 IST

Sidharth's yet another feisty look from 'Marjaavaan' with a new...

New Delhi (India), Sept 6 (ANI): Sidharth Malhotra is back with yet another vengeful look from his upcoming feature 'Marjaavaan'. The actor also announced that the wait for the film is now shorter as it will now hit the big screens on November 8.

Read More

Updated: Sep 06, 2019 09:46 IST

Nicki Minaj announces retirement from music, fans express dismay

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 6 (ANI): After making you groove on her hit numbers for years, singer and rapper Nicki Minaj has announced retirement from the music industry to "have a family."

Read More

Updated: Sep 06, 2019 09:22 IST

Robert Pattinson to be honoured at Mill Valley Film Festival

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 6 (ANI): 'Twilight' fame Robert Pattinson is all set to be honoured at the Mill Valley Film Festival which will take place from October 3-13.

Read More

Updated: Sep 06, 2019 07:20 IST

Kevin Spacey performs 'La Bamba', 'Twist and Shout' with street...

Washington D.C. [USA], Sep 6 (ANI): American actor Kevin Spacey, who has kept a low profile since he was accused of sexual misconduct by several men, was briefly spotted on the streets of Spain singing and playing guitar along with a street band.

Read More

Updated: Sep 06, 2019 07:12 IST

Princess Charlotte 'very excited' about first day of school:...

Washington D.C. [USA], Sep 6 (ANI): Proud father alert! Prince William recently revealed that Princess Charlotte is happy to be starting school.

Read More

Updated: Sep 06, 2019 06:50 IST

Eddie Murphy plans on doing stand-up tour next year

Washington D.C. [USA], Sep 6 (ANI): Actor-comedian Eddie Murphy is on a roll. The 58-year-old star is already starring in Netflix's 'Dolemite is my Name', reprising his iconic role in a 'Coming to America' sequel and hosting Saturday Night Live again. And if that wasn't enough, he is also eyeing a ret

Read More

Updated: Sep 06, 2019 06:20 IST

Camila Cabello reveals why she's tight-lipped about her...

Washington D.C. [USA], Sep 6 (ANI): Singer-songwriter Camila Cabello opened up about her relationship with fellow singer Shawn Mendes for the first time.

Read More

Updated: Sep 06, 2019 05:50 IST

Kaitlynn Carter celebrates her birthday with Miley Cyrus

Washington D.C. [USA], Sep 6 (ANI): Kaitlynn Carter celebrated her birthday with none other than her rumoured girlfriend and singer Miley Cyrus.

Read More

Updated: Sep 06, 2019 05:50 IST

Brad Pitt reveals he plans on making fewer films

Washington D.C. [USA], Sep 6 (ANI): American actor Brad Pitt, who is looking forward to a life which is less focussed on acting, opened up about his film career and revealed that he is planning to make fewer movies.

Read More

Updated: Sep 06, 2019 05:49 IST

Justin Timberlake to star in 'Palmer'

Washington D.C. [USA], Sep 6 (ANI): Singer-actor Justin Timberlake is all set to star in 'Palmer', an upcoming drama feature.

Read More
iocl