"Married my ocean of calm", Masaba Gupta ties knot with beau Satyadeep Misra

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 27 (ANI): Actor Neena Gupta's daughter Masaba Gupta, tied the knot with her beau Satyadeep Misra on Friday.

Taking to Instagram, Masaba shared a couple of pictures which she captioned, "Married my ocean of calm, this morning. Here's to many many lifetimes of love, peace, stability & most importantly laughter. And thanks for letting me pick the caption - this is gonna be great!"

Masaba opted for a barfi pink raw silk lehenga with gold embroidery and a lime green dupatta with a wallflower print on it.

Misra on the other hand donned a traditional light pink kurta pyjama with a matching Nehru jacket.

Soon after she shared the adorable wedding pictures, fans and friends flooded the comment section with red hearts, fire emoticons and congratulatory messages for the couple.

Actor Vicky Kaushal wrote, "Congratulations Masaba and Sattu!"

Shibani Dandekar wrote, "oh my god! Congratulations so much love to you both."

Ayushmann Khurrana commented, "Congratulations."

Susssanne Khan wrote, "Congratulations wish u so much love and happiness always."

Actor Ananya Panday wrote, "Stunning, only love xx."

Alia Bhatt's mother Soni Razdan wrote, "And we couldn't be happier for you both. Love and best wishes."

Masaba and Satyadeep worked together in the web series 'Masaba Masaba' which premiered on the OTT platform Netflix.

Masaba was previously married to producer Madhu Mantena and Satyadeep to actress Aditi Rao Hydari.

Masaba Gupta, daughter of actress Neena Gupta and cricketer Vivian Richards, is a celebrated designer and made her acting debut in 'Masaba Masaba'.

Satyadeep Misra is an actor known for his work in films like 'Bombay Velvet', 'No One Killed Jessica' and the Hindi version of 'Vikram Vedha'. (ANI)