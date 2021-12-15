Martial arts has been a true saviour: Disha Patani

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 15 (ANI): On the occasion of World Martial Arts Day on Wednesday, actor Disha Patani, who has been learning martial arts for a long time now, opened up about how the sport has helped her.



"For me personally, Martial Arts has been a true saviour, when it comes to maintaining physical and mental wellness. It is a great form of exercise as it has a number of health benefits. From physical fitness to mental and physical enhancement, martial arts paves way for people to reach their peak potential. In my journey of self-actualisation, martial arts and kickboxing have played a crucial part, and I urge everyone to practice the arts," she shared.

Meanwhile, on the film front, Disha will be seen playing the lead role in Ekta Kapoor's 'KTina'. (ANI)

