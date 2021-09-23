Martina Hingis shares her views on Paes-Bhupathi partnership

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 23 (ANI): Swiss tennis star Martina Hingis will be seen as one of the guests in the upcoming web series 'Break Point', which revolves around the iconic on-court partnership and off-court lives of Indian tennis legends Leander Paes and Mahesh Bhupathi.

The ZEE 5 series will also give a detailed account of the highly publicised split between Paes and Bhupathi.



Shedding light on what a partnership means to sportspersons, Martina said, "Either you can make it or you don't, but there is no time to hesitate and once you start doubting your partner, it's better to split up. What they (Paes and Bhupathi) whiffed through, what they shared... their stories and their success, that's something that lasts forever."

Martina has played doubles with both Paes and Bhupathi.

Paes and Martina had won the 2015 US Open and with this win, Paes recorded his 9th mixed double trophy as compared to Bhupathi's eight. (ANI)

