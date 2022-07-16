Masaba Gupta drops 'Masaba Masaba' Season 2 trailer, says 'now time to be King'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 16 (ANI): One of the most loved Indian series on Netflix - 'Masaba Masaba' is now back! This time they've turned up the heat and how! The time for hot messes and puked-on dresses is over - the women are ready to don their bright prints, in the hopes of brighter futures! Fashionista Masaba recently shared the trailer video on her social media account.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Masaba dropped the 'Masaba Masaba' season 2 trailer video.



She captioned the video, "She's been a princess, she's been a queen, now it's time for her to be KING! #MasabaMasaba is back with a banging new season on 29th July on @netflix_in."

The iconic mother-daughter duo - Neena and Masaba Gupta are back and decide that it's time to turn their careers around. While Neena gears up to revive a popular show from her past, Masaba decides to leave the past behind and focus on the future- of her brand and herself. 'House of Masaba' is ready for a total rebrand. While she prepares for fashion world domination - life, as always, has other plans.

At the beginning of the trailer, the fashion designer is seen saying that she wants 'to be the king' and even tells her mom, Neena that she has decided that it is now going to be 'no men, only work' for her.

In the trailer, two good-looking men can be seen, Neil Bhoopalam returns as Dhairya Rana, Masaba's investor-turned-love interest, In the trailer, Armaan Khera's Fateh joins him in trying to win over Masaba's love, playing her client, who flirts with her. Masaba is designing his wedding clothes.

Meanwhile, Neena is in lead this time and is looking for an actor, who can be cast opposite her. The show also stars Ram Kapoor. From the video clip, it seems that Neena and Ram have something more going on between them than just work.

During a scene, Masaba tells her mom to get her hormones checked as she was being 'too thirsty'.

Masaba realises her life is one challenge after the other. Will she emerge victorious in the journey of striking a balance between work, love and life? Or will confusion, grief, anxiety and competition come in the way?

Ecstatic about season 2, Masaba Gupta said "It was so surreal to be filming Season 2, given the pandemic and all the things that have happened since season 1. It was special because this season has so many different tracks. It's not just about my mom and I reclaiming our lives, it's also about all these people around us coming into their own. Season 2 touched my heart in so many ways - it made me laugh, it made me cry and it made me feel warm on the inside and I hope it does exactly that to all the people who get to see this on Netflix on the 29th of July!"

'Masaba Masaba' is a semi-fictionalised show, which showcases the life of fashion designer and actor Neena Gupta's daughter Masaba on screen, following her unique background, diverse worlds she straddles across fashion and family, and her foray back into the dating world.

Masaba Masaba Season 2 takes us through love, loss and lots of badassery as Masaba Gupta decides to listen to her "dil ki baat". Directed by Sonam Nair and produced by Viniyard Films, Season 2 will also feature Neil Bhoopalam, Rytasha Rathore, Kusha Kapila, Kareema Barry, Barkha Singh, Ram Kapoor, and Armaan Khera. The series marks influencer Kusha Kapila's second stint at acting, the first being Karan Johar's 'Ghost stories'.

The first season of 'Masaba Masaba' was released in August 2020. (ANI)