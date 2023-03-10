Masaba Gupta goes nostalgic, shares throwback picture of Neena Gupta, Satish Kaushik, Anupam Kher

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 10 (ANI): Actor Masaba Gupta, on Thursday, shared a throwback picture in the memory of actor-filmmaker Satish Kaushik, who passed away on Wednesday night after suffering a cardiac arrest.

Taking to Instagram, Masaba shared a collage image which she captioned, "Satish ji as calendar was such a refreshing addition and I learnt how large hearted he was when I saw an interview with Neenaji... Neena ji mentioned how he had come forward to help her when Masaba needed admissions in school and there were some challenges... Looks like God is on a spree to collect his good sentinels.. sending love your way Satish ji and oh yes I loved Roop ki Rani Choron ka Raja."

The picture showcased Neena Gupta, Anupam Kher and Satish Kaushik from years ago, and all of them looking young.

The monochromatic photo shows Neena on the left, Anupam in the middle, and Satish on the right.

The late actor and director could be seen with side-parted hair and a moustache.

Soon after she shared the picture, fans flooded the comment section with red hearts and fire emoticons.

"The star's of Hindi cinema. A complete brilliance together," a fan commented.

Another fan wrote, "We lost such a versatile actor."

"Rest in peace Calender," a user wrote.

"Literally from the archives. Memories!," another user commented.

Meanwhile, Neena in her autobiography, 'Sach Kahun Toh' revealed that Satish had proposed to her once when she was pregnant with Masaba.

Satish Kaushik died on Wednesday night at the age of 66 years.

Satish Kaushik was a versatile actor, writer, director and producer, who made his mark in the Indian film industry with his captivating performances and unique sense of humour. He gained recognition in the 1980s and 1990s for his work in popular films such as 'Mr India', 'Saajan Chale Sasural', and 'Judaai'.

Over the years, Satish established himself as one of the most sought-after character actors in Bollywood, often playing supporting roles that were integral to the plot. He was also known for his work as a writer and director, having directed films such as 'Roop Ki Rani Choron Ka Raja' and 'Hum Aapke Dil Mein Rehte Hain'. (ANI)