Masaba's wish for father, legendary cricketer Sir Viv Richards is all things love

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 7 (ANI): On the occasion of legendary cricketer Sir Viv Richards's 70th birthday, his daughter and ace fashion designer Masaba penned a heartfelt wish for him.

Taking to social media, Masaba spoke about the things she loves the most about her father.

"I'd like to think I've picked up some of most powerful qualities from my parents. My father is Unrelenting, focused,has lived his life in the pursuit of greatness,defied the odds,turned around his fate and spent his whole life to become a mental & physical force to reckon with. 'All you got is yourself ' - I cannot explain how true this last line is & I see it come to life every single day as I set out in my pursuit to be even half as great as you - mentally & physically. Happy 70th birthday papa," she wrote.



Alongside the loved-up note, Masaba dropped a childhood picture. In the adorable image, the father-daughter duo can be seen sitting together and posing in different directions.



Veteran actor Neena Gupta and former West Indies player Viv had Masaba out of wedlock and have lived separately throughout their life. (ANI)

