'Mask Up' urge Anil Kapoor, Kiara Advani, Karisma Kapoor

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 31 (ANI): With Mumbai Police recently drawing the attention of the public to statistics revealing an increasing number of maskless people caught roaming about in the city, a number of Bollywood celebrities lent a hand to the cops to spread the message of masking up to prevent Covid-19 spread.

Several stars including Anil Kapoor, Kiara Advani and Karisma Kapoor took to their respective Instagram handles and shared Mumbai police's message on their Story.

"Mask up! Don't be careless," added Anil Kapoor.



"Let's Mask Up," Kiara wrote with a folded hand emoticon.





"Let's please mask up," penned Karisma Kapoor.



Calling "Mumbaikars" attention to the rising danger, Mumbai police captioned their Insta post, "Risks high, precautions low! Get serious Mumbai! THE THREAT IS REAL. Look at the rising number of people caught roaming without masks last week and this might just be the tip of the iceberg. How we wish the fines you pay could keep Corona at bay. Alas!"



(ANI)

