'Match made in heaven': Abhishek Bachchan lauds Anil Kapoor, Anurag Kashyap's 'AK vs AK'

New Delhi [India], December 28 (ANI): Actor Abhishek Bachchan on Monday lauded Anil Kapoor and Anurag Kashyap-starrer Netflix film 'AK vs AK' and said that he had "too much fun" while watching it.

The 'Breathe: Into The Shadows' actor took to Twitter and expressed his liking for the leading duo of the film by terming them as "Match made in heaven."

"Match made in heaven! @AnilKapoor @anuragkashyap72. These two together are just too much fun. #AKvsAK do watch," tweeted Bachchan.



Senior actor Anil Kapoor responded to Bachchan's tweet and said that the "match" was possible because of the director of 'AK vs Ak' Vikramaditya Motwane.

"This match was made possible by @VikramMotwane. Thank you so much @juniorbachchan for the love," tweeted Kapoor.

While Kapoor essays the role of a yesteryear actor, Kashyap plays the role of a disgraced film director in the film.

'AK vs AK,' revolves around the story of a movie star and a film director who get into a public spat, following which the director retaliates by kidnapping the actor's daughter and films the search for her in real-time.

The Netflix India Original film was released on the platform on December 24 which happens to be Anil Kapoor's birthday. (ANI)

