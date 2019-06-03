Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Veeru Devgan
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Veeru Devgan

May he continue to inspire risk-takers: PM condoles Veeru Devgan's death

ANI | Updated: Jun 02, 2019 15:23 IST

New Delhi (India), Jun 2 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday condoled the death of Ajay Devgn's father and Bollywood's renowned stunt director Veeru Devgan, terming it as a "great loss to the industry".
Ajay Devgn shared the letter written by the Prime Minister to his mother Veena Devgan on Twitter.
"I am deeply saddened to learn of the demise of Shri Veeru Devgan who was widely respected for his outstanding work across various domains in the Hindi film industry. This is a great loss for the industry," read the letter.
Hailing Devgan's work as a stuntman, action choreographer, director, producer and more, PM Modi wrote, "This is the sign of a man who completely dedicated himself to his chosen field and hence, kept discovering new ways of contributing to it."
The Prime Minister wrote at length about Devgan's work as a stuntman "in an era of no visual effects".
"There is something deeply moving about people like Shri Devgan who took great personal risks to enthrall audiences in an era of no 'visual effects', knowing well that the glory of taking those risks would not be credited to them. It is said that great things can be achieved if we do not care who gets the credit but concentrate on doing the best we can," PM wrote in the moving letter.
Praising his dedication towards the film industry, the PM added, "He was known for his personal daredevilry, for pushing the limits as an action choreographer as well as for being meticulous about the safety of his team. Shri Devgn lived this ideal and his contributions to the film industry will be remembered forever. "
Referring to him as an inspiration, the statement concluded, "May he continue to inspire risk-takers in the world because it is those who take risks that define the direction our world takes. Om Shanti to the departed soul."
Ajay Devgn was "touched" by PM Modi's gesture, in response he wrote, "My Mother & entire Devgan family are deeply touched & humbled in silence by this thoughtful gesture from our Honourable Prime Minister @narendramodi. Thank you Sir."
Apart from Prime Minister Modi, several other B-Town stars earlier condoled the action choreographer's death, Anupam Kher, Madhuri Dixit Nene, Ranvir Shorey, Aftab Shivdasani, Abbas-Mustan to name a few.
Devgan was suffering from breathing problems after which he was immediately admitted to Surya Hospital in Santa Cruz. However, his condition turned critical and he suffered a cardiac arrest leading to his death on May 27.
Devgan choreographed action scenes in more than 80 films including 'Hindustan Ki Kasam', where his son Ajay played the lead alongside Amitabh Bachchan. He was also the producer of the film.
He has also acted in a couple of films such as 'Sar Utha Ke Jiyo', 'Kranti', 'Mr. Natwarlal', and 'Muqabla'. (ANI)

Updated: Jun 03, 2019 12:09 IST

Abhishek Bachchan wishes parents Big B, Jaya Bachchan on their...

New Delhi (India), Jun 3 (ANI): As Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan celebrate 46 years of marital bliss today; Abhishek Bachchan wished them a happy anniversary.

Read More

Updated: Jun 03, 2019 11:45 IST

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas recreate Romeo-Juliet scene and it...

New Delhi (India), June 3 (ANI): Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas gave us major couple goals by recreating an iconic scene from William Shakespeare's Romeo and Juliet but with a twist and it is beyond adorable.

Read More

Updated: Jun 03, 2019 11:42 IST

SRK thanks Karan Johar, Aditya Chopra for fulfilling his dreams...

New Delhi (India), June 3 (ANI): Ace filmmakers Karan Johar and Aditya Chopra have been instrumental in shaping Shah Rukh Khan's career. Both the directors gave SRK and his fans some of the most beautiful films.

Read More

Updated: Jun 03, 2019 10:35 IST

DC announces new comic book 'Joker/Harley: Criminal Sanity'

Washington DC [USA], Jun 3 (ANI): The twisted relationship between Harley Quinn and the Joker has been one of the most talked about subjects since Harley was introduced in 'Batman: The Animated Series' in 1992. This October, fans will get to know more about their relationship as it will be explored in

Read More

Updated: Jun 03, 2019 10:03 IST

Ranveer Singh meets Sachin Tendulkar, Vivian Richards

New Delhi (India), June 3 (ANI): Ranveer Singh, who is all geared up to play the role of cricketer Kapil Dev in his upcoming film '83', couldn't contain his excitement after meeting two legendary cricketers Sachin Tendulkar and Vivian Richards.

Read More

Updated: Jun 03, 2019 09:42 IST

Kim Kardashian West's daughter makes sure little brother rocks...

New Delhi (India), Jun 3 (ANI): After Kim Kardashian West shared a video of her daughter North styling her for a surprise anniversary date, she has now shared a video of North making sure that her younger brother, Saint, hits the right note in his debut in the choir of Sunday Service last week.

Read More

Updated: Jun 03, 2019 09:34 IST

Here's how Aamir Khan wished his son Junaid Khan on his birthday

New Delhi (India), Jun 3 (ANI): Each person's style of wishing and making their closed ones feel special is different. Aamir Khan too wished his eldest son Junaid Khan on his birthday in a special manner.

Read More

Updated: Jun 03, 2019 09:02 IST

Priyanka Chopra backs Meghan Markle, calls her victim of racism

Washington DC [USA], Jun 3 (ANI): Priyanka Chopra stood up for Meghan Markle just like all friends do.

Read More

Updated: Jun 03, 2019 00:22 IST

'Godzilla II: King of the Monsters' earns mere USD 49 million in...

Washington D.C. [USA], Jun 3 (ANI): The much-hyped 'Godzilla: King of the Monsters' opened to a mere USD 49 million in its first weekend at the box office. The film was made with a hefty budget of USD 200 million.

Read More

Updated: Jun 02, 2019 22:44 IST

New father Prince Harry 'seems to be really happy', says Nacho Figuera

Washington D.C. [India], June 2 (ANI): New dad Prince Harry is loving being a father. Professional polo player and the royal's friend, Nacho Figueras, shared that he is so happy after welcoming his first child, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor.

Read More

Updated: Jun 02, 2019 22:34 IST

Ranveer Singh meets Sunil Gavaskar and Shane Warne

New Delhi (India), June 2 (ANI): Ranveer Singh, who recently introduced the 'Kapil's Devils,' who will be seen in the upcoming film '83', parades a beaming smile as he poses with the 'Little Master' Sunil Gavaskar and 'Spin King' Shane Warne.

Read More

Updated: Jun 02, 2019 21:50 IST

Salman Khan congratulates PM Modi and his cabinet

New Delhi (India), June 2 (ANI): As PM Narendra Modi took oath as the 15th Prime Minister of India and introduced his cabinet, Bollywood actor Salman Khan sent his wishes and congratulated the PM.

Read More
iocl