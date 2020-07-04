May heavens dance to your tune Masterji: Priyanka Chopra on Saroj Khan's demise

New Delhi [India], July 4 (ANI): As the nation mourned the sudden demise of ace choreographer Saroj Khan, actor Priyanka Chopra on Friday remembered the former for the 'genius' dance master she was and recalled working with her for the movie 'Agneepath.'

While paying tribute to Khan on Twitter, the 'Fashion' actor mentioned that many of her teenage dreams came true when the dance master choreographed her for the song 'Gun Gun Guna Re' for the Bollywood movie released in 2011.



She also dubbed Khan as the "taskmaster, perfectionist, innovator, trendsetter, genius" and wrote: "Saroj ji was many things to many people."

"To me, she'll always be an institution that defined an era of dancing with abandon, emotion and passion. Gun Gun Guna Re... May the heavens dance to your tune Masterji... #RIPSarojKhan," the 37-year-old actor tweeted.



The ace choreographer passed away on Friday due to a cardiac arrest at Mumbai's Guru Nanak Hospital, where she was admitted on June 20.

Ever since the news of her demise poured in, several Bollywood celebrities, including Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar, Madhuri Dixit, Sanjay Dutt, and others expressed their grief. (ANI)

