'Mean Girls' actor Jonathan Bennett exchanged vows with Jaymes Vaughan

Washington [US], March 22 (ANI): Actors Jonathan Bennett and Jaymes Vaughan have exchanged their vows with a dreamy wedding ceremony in front of family members and friends.

According to People Magazine, the 'Mean Girls' actor and the TV host's destination wedding took place at the Unico Riviera Maya Hotel in Mexico. The duo had gotten engaged in November 2020.

"When you're part of the LGBTQ+ fam, not everything in the wedding space is for you yet," Vaughan, 38, told People Magazine. "The whole purpose of our wedding is to come together and join the two of us together, join our families together and start a new family."



"And all that, as we were going through this process, we realized that our wedding is also more than just about us," Bennett, 40, added. "It's about the entire community."

Dressed in tuxes, the newlyweds skipped a typical wedding walk down the aisle. Instead, they chose to meet one another at the altar after walking in from the beach to a song that Vaughan wrote for Bennett at the couple's engagement.

Each man wrote his own vows and placed a diamond-encrusted ring on the others' hand.

As they enter the world as a married couple, they hope to use their wedding night to help others learn to make their own unique traditions. (ANI)

