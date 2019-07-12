Sidharth Malhotra, Parineeti Chopra during a song launch event from 'Jabariya Jodi'
Sidharth Malhotra, Parineeti Chopra during a song launch event from 'Jabariya Jodi'

Media, actors must maintain professionalism: Sidharth Malhotra reacts to Kangana's spat with scribe

ANI | Updated: Jul 12, 2019 10:58 IST

New Delhi (India), July 12 (ANI): Reacting to the controversy over Kangana Ranaut's spat with a journalist, Sidharth Malhotra opined that the media and actors must maintain a professional relationship.
The 'Queen' actor recently sparked controversy after she engaged in a spat with a journalist at the music launch of her upcoming film 'Judgementall Hai Kya'.
Responding to the incident, Sidharth termed his relationship with media as one of "mutual love and respect".
"Media and an actors' relationship sometimes seems to be like that of a couple who fight and get angry. Things shouldn't be taken personally, you are here doing your work and the same goes for us," he said.
"When we call you to attend an event, we have no intentions of misbehaving with you," he added while addressing a question raised by a journalist.
The 'Student of The Year' actor revealed that he himself is friends with a number of people from the media fraternity.
"I sometimes do not care about things much. There's been a lot written about my films a lot of times and I think it is media's professional opinion. It won't affect my hard work, my next film so I perceive it this way," the actor added.
Sidharth was attending a music launch event for his upcoming 'Jabariya Jodi' alongside co-actor Parineeti Chopra.
Terming the relation of media and actors as a "weird sort of friendship", Parineeti said everyone needs to be more responsible.
"We're always dealing with actors being misquoted and also the media getting misconstrued, so I hope both sides are able to maintain this relationship to be a friendly one but at the same time professional one because a lot of reputations are getting affected," she opined.
"Everybody needs to be more responsible," Parineeti concluded.
On July 7, during a press event organised for 'Judgementall Hai Kya', Kangana had lambasted a reporter for writing "dirty things" about her film 'Manikarnika', which marked her directorial debut.
Following this, the Entertainment Journalists' Guild of India boycotted the actor and denied giving her media coverage.
While Ekta Kapoor, the producer of the upcoming film, instantly issued a statement apologising for the incident, with her recent social media post, Kangana Ranaut has made it clear that she is not in a mood to apologise. (ANI)

