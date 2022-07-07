Meet Parineeti Chopra's adorable new stylist

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 6 (ANI): Looks like Parineeti Chopra has hired a new stylist! Well, the 'Jabariya Jodi' actress made her fans meet her cute little stylist on Instagram recently and her fans are in awe of them both.

Parineeti took to Instagram to share an adorable video of a toddler who's her friend's son. In the video, the kid is seen helping Parineeti select an outfit in the cutest way possible. Parineeti is seen wearing a bathrobe while the little toddler picks an outfit for her. She captioned the post "Hired a new stylist".

Check it out:



The cute boy chose a black evening gown for the actress and later also chose pink stilettoes for her. Parineeti was seen wearing the outfit in one of the pictures she posted on Instagram. According to the post, she wore the outfit to an event held in Dubai. She had earlier posted pictures on Instagram wearing the same outfit. She captioned the post "An amazing night spent with the people of Dubai and Mid day. Thank you for acknowledging my performances in Sandeep aur Pinky Faraar, The Girl on the Train, and Saina. Thank you for making it a memorable one!"



On the work front, Parineeti was last seen in Saina Nehwal's biopic titled 'Saina'. The film was released in March 2021. She will next be seen in Ribhu Dasgupta's untitled project. She will also be seen in Sooraj Barjatya's 'Unchai'. The film also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Boman Irani and Anupam Kher. Apart from this, she is also a part of Sandeep Reddy Vanga's film 'Animal', alongside Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol.

Parineeti has also been roped in for Imtiaz Ali's next film 'Chamkila' opposite Diljit Dosanjh. (ANI)