Meet Priyanka Chopra's "forever valentines"

Los Angeles [US], February 15 (ANI): Actress Priyanka Chopra's latest Instagram post is all about just pure love.

A day after Valentine's Day, Priyanka shared pictures with her husband Nick Jonas and daughter Malti Marie.

The picture shows Priyanka posing for a selfie with Nick. The next picture shows Priyanka holding her baby girl Malti Marie Chopra Jonas in her arms. The mother-daughter duo is seen enjoying a lake view.

The images were accompanied by a little note which read, "My forever valentines...happy Valentine's Day to you and your loved ones."

Priyanka also shared a small video on her Instagram Stories.

"Each day is Valentine's with my Nick Jonas," she wrote along with the clip.



In the video, she is seen grinning as she lay in bed.

Not only Priyanka but Nick also dropped a love-filled V-Day post.

Taking to Instagram, Nick posted a video that shows him enjoying quality time with Priyanka while a guitarist plays the guitar for them. They sat at a table, and Nick and Priyanka are seen holding hands in the adorable video.

"A perfect Valentine's Day with my heart," Nick captioned the clip.

Priyanka and Nick tied the knot in a Christian and a Hindu ceremony in Jodhpur's Umaid Bhawan Palace on December 1 and 2 in 2018. Later, the couple also hosted two receptions in Delhi and Mumbai. The couple welcomed their daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas via surrogacy in January last year.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Priyanka will be seen in international projects such as 'It's All Coming Back To Me', and the series 'Citadel'. Produced by Russo Brothers, 'Citadel' will hit the OTT on Prime Video. The upcoming sci-fi drama series is being directed by Patrick Morgan and stars Richard Madden alongside Priyanka.

She will be starring with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif in Farhan Akhtar's 'Jee Le Zaraa', which promises to be another tale of friendship in the mould of cult hits 'Dil Chahta Hai' and 'Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara'.'Jee Le Zaraa' is reportedly going on floors soon. (ANI)