Kriti Kharband and Pooja Hedge on 'Housefull 4' posters (Image Courtesy: Instagram)
Meet Rajkumari Meena, Mala as Kriti Kharbanda, Pooja Hedge unveil their character posters

ANI | Updated: Sep 25, 2019 23:21 IST

New Delhi (India), Sept 25 (ANI): Kriti Kharbanda and Pooja Hedge who are all set to play dual roles in the upcoming comic-riot 'Housefull4', unveiled their character posters from the film.
Kriti who will be seen portraying the dual roles of Rajkumari Meena from 1419 and Neha from 2019 unveiled her first look poster.
"Kaise Rajkumari Meena aur Neha ki kismat unke saath ek anokha khel khelti hai! Jaanne ke liye dekhiye #Housefull4 Trailer on 27th September," she captioned.
While one image features her as a quaint, royal lady clad in a fancy lehenga and ornate jewellery, the other -- her present-day avatar is all glam and sassy!

Meanwhile, Pooja also gave a sneak peek into her characters as Rajkumari Mala and Pooja.
"Yeh kahaani jo shuru hui thi 1419 mein, khatam hogi 600 saal baad 2019 mein. Witness the journey of Rajkumari Mala and Pooja in the roller coaster ride of #Housefull4. Trailer out on 27th September," she wrote on Instagram.
The Rajkumari version is all about royalty with decorated Indian look, her modern-day look brings out her chic side as she is seen donning a sparkling navy blue bodycon dress.

Earlier in the day, Akshay Kumar unveiled his looks along with Riteish Deshmukh, Bobby Deol and Kriti Sanon, all in dual roles.
The film also stars Chunky Panday, Johnny Lever, and Boman Irani, among others.
The fourth installment of the franchise has been shot extensively in London, Rajasthan, and Mumbai.
Revolving around the theme of reincarnation, the film follows a non-linear narrative. It is slated to hit the big screens on Diwali and clash with Taapsee Pannu and Bhumi Pednekar-starrer 'Saand Ki Aankh' and Rajkummar Rao-starrer 'Made in China'. (ANI)

