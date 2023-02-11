Meet top 5 contestants of Bigg Boss 16 ahead of finale

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 11 (ANI): Few more hours to go! The 'Bigg Boss season 16' finale is almost here. After four months of intense drama, controversies and challenges, the 'Bigg Boss' is going to get its winner. Before the final night unveils, let's have a look at the top five contestants who are vying for the trophy.

MC Stan

MC Stan's journey inside the Bigg Boss house has been a remarkable one. His witty one-liners and bold demeanor helped him rule hearts in a very short period of time. His bond with Shiv Thakare, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Sumbul Touqeer, Sajid Khan, and Abdu Rozik was also loved by many.



Priyanka Chahar Choudhary

She is also praised by Bigg Boss for always voicing her opinion in the house. In the journey video, Priyanka Choudhary is also described as the most clever person in the Bigg Boss house, who is "not a follower but a leader."



Shalin Bhanot

For Shalin, who has been rebuked by his fellow co-contestants, audience and even Salman Khan himself for being "fake", Ravi Kishan's support and encouragement may be instrumental in boosting his confidence. He has also made it to the final five.



Shiv Thakare

Shiv Thakare, who was quite close to Sajid Khan, was questioned about being away from the limelight after the filmmaker's exit. "Sir, Sajid Khan jis tarah se aapko game khilate the, unke exit ke baad dikh hi nahi rahe aap toh (the way Sajid Khan used to involve you in games, you haven't been at the forefront since his exit)," asked a reporter. To this, Shiv replied, "Unhone meri cheezein suni hai, maine nahi suni hai ab tak (he heard and understood me but I haven't been able to do that till now).



Archana Gautam

Archana's entry on Bigg Boss 16 was truly dhamakedar, a sign of her upcoming performance on the reality show. Often dubbed as a source of entertainment, her one-liners and massive fights made her well-known among the public, especially her physical altercation with Shiv Thakare.



Rohit Shetty will be the special guest in the Bigg Boss house tomorrow. (ANI)