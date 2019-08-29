Sonam Kapoor in 'The Zoya Factor' trailer
Sonam Kapoor in 'The Zoya Factor' trailer

Meet Zoya 'Mata' spreading luck in 'The Zoya Factor' trailer

ANI | Updated: Aug 29, 2019 14:39 IST

New Delhi (India), Aug 29 (ANI): Remember India's historic World Cup victory in 1983? Well, makers of 'The Zoya Factor' are here to unveil the teams' secret weapon behind the win!
It's time to move over 'nimbu-mirch' to keep off the evil eye because Sonam Kapoor is here as men in blues' personalised lucky charm.
The trailer chronicles the story of a girl named Zoya who took birth on the day India lifted the cup in 1983 and her dad asserting that she will be "world famous" someday.
While she deals with the anomalies, not-so happening love and professional life, Zoya, who hates cricket, is tasked with shooting the men in blue in their new jersey.
And as they say, love can strike you anytime, a chance encounter with the Indian cricket team makes Zoya fall for captain Nikhil Khoda (Dulquer Salmaan).
The two-minute forty-six second trailer shows Zoya soon hitting the headlines and earning monikers like 'Mata'.
Sharing the trailer on her twitter handle, the 'Aisha' actor wrote, "The lucky mascot of 1.2 billion people is ready to spread some luck. Share The Zoya Factor trailer with 20 people and get instant good luck."


The upcoming film is based on Anuja Chauhan's 2008 novel of the same name and also stars Sanjay Kapoor in a pivotal role.
The novel revolves around a Rajput girl -- Zoya Singh Solanki, an executive in an advertising agency, who meets the Indian Cricket Team as part of a project. Following an interesting turn of events, she ends up becoming a lucky charm for the team during the 2011 Cricket World Cup.
Abhishek Sharma has directed the film which will hit big screens on September 20 this year. (ANI)

