Meezaan Jaaferi expresses his love for Sharmin Segal in 'Aai Shappat' from 'Malaal'

New Delhi [India], June 25 (ANI): After treating fans with some scintillating numbers such as 'Aila re', 'Zara Suno' and 'Udhal Ho', makers of 'Malaal' have dropped another track from the film.

Titled 'Aai Shappat', the song was shared by the film's male lead debutant Meezaan Jaaferi on Instagram, in which he confesses his love for Sharmin Segal - the female lead, who is also making her debut in films.



The soulful track seems to be set around the festival of Diwali. Lyrically, Meezaan confesses his love for Sharmin and says he is not afraid to bear the consequences if any.

Citing the iconic pair Laila-Majnu, Meezaan asks Sharmin to marry him else he would have to make her run away with him.

Surrounded by people who are dressed in Maharashtrian attire, Meezaan bares his feelings in the song which also has a few lines in Marathi.

The two-minute twenty-five-second track sung by Rutvik Talashikhar has been penned by Prashant. Sanjay Leela Bhansali has composed the track.

'Malaal' is being produced by Bhushan Kumar, Mahaveer Jain, Krishan Kumar, and Sanjay Leela Bhansali who is introducing his niece Sharmin Segal and Javed Jaaferi's son, Meezaan Jaaferi.

Directed by Mangesh Hadawale, the film is scheduled to release on July 5. (ANI)