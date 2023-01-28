"Mega blockbuster success": Karan Johar promises to root for 'Pathaan' till film reaches magic number at box office

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 28 (ANI): It's his 'bhai's' movie which is making waves throughout the country! Filmmaker-Producer Karan Johar said that he will leave no stone unturned till Shah Rukh Khan starrer 'Pathaan' reaches the magic number at the box office.

Taking to Instagram story on Saturday, Karan posted, "Nothing matters more than a great film!!! The mega blockbuster success proves that excessive promotions, fear of trolling, boycott threats, just about all the myths that we as an industry propagate or believe in is redundant when a film like PATHAAN kills all of it!!! Old-school conviction and a kickass trailer is what we all need! So thrilled for you Adi, Sid, bhai, bhaijaan, John, DP!!! Rooting for you till we reach that magic number!!!"



This is not the first time that Karan has posted about the film's bumper opening. In his earlier post he said, "Hits beyond a century!!!! 100 crores and above in 1 day. GOAT MEGASTAR SRK VISIONARY AND LEGENDARY YRF AND ADI...SID ANAND DEEPIKA JOHN!! WOW. Love forever trumps Hate! Mark this date."

As per Trade Analyst, Taran Adarsh, 'Pathaan' has minted 219.60 crore rupees gross worldwide in two days, which is a record in itself.

After four years, Shah Rukh khan has come back on the screen and literally set the screen on fire. Deepika Padukone and John Abraham are also garnering massive praise for the movie.

The on-screen camaraderie between Shah Rukh and Salman Khan is one of the major USPs (Unique Selling Points) of the film. Not only Karan Johar alone, the entire hindi film fraternity is rooting for 'Pathaan' as it pulls the industry up from the rough patches of the last year. (ANI)