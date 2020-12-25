'Merry Christmas everyone': Bollywood stars extend wishes to fans

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 25 (ANI):As the Christmas celebrations are being kept at a minimum and large gatherings are next to impossible amid the pandemic, Bollywood celebrities extended greetings to their fans to lighten their spirit in this festive season.

Several Bollywood stars including Dharmendra, Deol, Akshay Kumar, Madhuri Dixit, Sonakshi Sinha, Riteish Deshmukh, among many others sent greetings to their fans and wished them good health.

The 'Yamla Pagla Deewana' actor, Deol took to Twitter and wrote, "Friends, Merry Christmas and Happy new year to you all ."



Penning down a special Christmas wish for his fans, Akshay Kumar took to his Instagram story and wrote, "It is the season to be jolly...may you find many reasons for this year. Merry Christmas."



By sharing a video dressed in red attire, and a Christmassy filter, Dixit extended her greetings on the occasion via Instagram. Along with the video, she noted, "One of the best times of the year. Merry Christmas everyone."



Sonakshi Sinha posted a video on Instagram with snow filter as she danced across the hall, and made choices between elf and Santa, plum cake and candies. Along with the video, Sinha wrote, "CHRISTMAS IS HEEERE!! And ive made my choices... what about you?? #MerryChristmas everyone (with a Christmas tree and Santa emoticon)."



Posing along with her four-legged friend who is seen sporting a red cap, Sonali Bendre extended greetings on Instagram.





She wrote, "Our Christmas blessing. Happy Birthday #LittleMissIcy... and a Merry Cherry Christmas everyone."

Kareena Kapoor took to her Instagram handle to share a glimpse of her Christmas eve dinner party and penned a beautiful note for her fans which read, "That warm, fuzzy feeling... Merry Xmas people (along with red heart emojis)"



"Wish you all a Merry Christmas and a safe holiday season!MerryChristmas," wrote Ajay Devgn on Instagram as he extended greetings on the festival.



By sharing an adorable family picture on Instagram, Riteish Deshmukh sent Christmas greetings to his fans, He noted, "From our family to yours, wishing you a Merry X'Mas. Love, Light, Happiness & Good Health. - Rahyl, Riaan, Genelia & Me."



Shilpa Shetty Kundra recently posted a fun video on Instagram to wish fans on the occasion of Christmas.



"Enjoying a virtual holiday! Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays from the Kundra's. Dancing into 2021 with hope, positivity and safer travels," Shilpa had captioned the video which featured her family dancing away to the tunes of 'Jingle Bells', wrote Shilpa.

Christmas is celebrated every year on December 25 and marks the birth of Jesus Christ. It is commemorated by the Christian community and others across the globe by singing carols and exchanging gifts as the festival aims to spread the message of peace and prosperity. (ANI)

