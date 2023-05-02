Met Gala 2023: Alia Bhatt drops first look, check out

New York [US], May 2 (ANI): Alia Bhatt created a buzz among fans as she dropped a glimpse of her first Met Gala look.

Alia took to Instagram and teased fans with a monochrome picture of herself in her Met Gala outfit.

In the picture, she can be seen wearing a flared gown and keeping her tresses half-tired and looking away from the camera as she strikes a stunning pose.

Sharing the picture, she wrote, "& here we go."

As soon as the picture was posted, the actor's fans chimed in the comment section.

One of the users wrote, "I M SO EXCITED."

"OMGGGGG," another commented.

Another wrote, "True inspiration."

It was 2017 when the global icon Priyanka walked the red carpet in a thigh-high slit gown with a popped collar, which came with a never-ending trail that became a highlight of her look. Her last appearance at the Met Gala was in 2019.

Deepika Padukone attended the Met Gala event several times. Her last appearance was in 2019.

Now, Alia is all set to make her Met Gala debut this year and fans can't wait for look.

This appearance of Alia will precede her Hollywood debut in 'Heart of Stone'. Helmed by Tom Harper, 'Heart of Stone' is intended to be the first instalment in a series akin to Tom Cruise's 'Mission Impossible'. The movie stars Sophie Okonedo, Matthias Schweighofer, Jing Lusi, and Paul Ready in addition to Gal, Jamie, and Alia.

The 2023 Met Gala will take place on May 1 in New York City. It celebrates the opening of the Costume Institute exhibition, "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty."

This year's theme is "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty," based on the new Costume Institute exhibition exploring the work of the iconic designer. Lagerfeld, who died in 2019 at the age of 85, spent decades creating clothes for Balmain, Patou, Chloe, Fendi and Chanel in addition to his own namesake label, Page Six reported.

So you can expect celebrities to pay tribute to Karl Lagerfeld on the red carpet.

You can watch Met Gala at Vogue's Met Gala red carpet livestream will kick off at 6:30 p.m. ET on May 1; fans can follow all the action on Vogue.com, as well as on the fashion bible's Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.

Indian audience -- It's May 2 for you all. If you want to see the biggest fashion event, you must wake up early on Tuesday morning.

The Met Gala livestream will be hosted by actor and producer La La Anthony, writer Derek Blasberg, and Saturday Night Live's Chloe Fineman. Internet multi-hyphenate Emma Chamberlain will return as Vogue's special correspondent.

Vogue is secretive about its guest list for the gala, but many celebrities have already confirmed their presence. The 2023 Met Gala will take place on May 1st in New York City. It celebrates the opening of the Costume Institute exhibition, "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty."

Kim Kardashian, Billie Eilish, Kendall Jenner, Rihanna, Gigi Hadid, Naomi Campbell, Rose and Jennie from Blackpink and Lily-Rose Depp are also expected to walk the red carpet. (ANI)