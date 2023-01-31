'Metro In Dino': Fatima Sana Shaikh drops pictures of Anurag Basu's Saraswati Pooja

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 30 (ANI): Bollywood actor Fatima Sana Shaikh recently attended the Saraswati Pooja held at director Anurag Basu's house. The 'Dangal' actor shared the pictures on Monday.

Taking to Instagram, Fatima shared a series of pictures of herself along with the director Basu and rest of the team.

Sharing the pictures, she wrote, The metro inn dinon team. @alifazal9 you were missed dost."

The actress wore an all-white saree, donning a very unconventional look with red lipstick. She kept her hair in a loose bun with open curls.

The entire team of 'Metro In Dino' was present at the Pooja.

The release date of 'Metro In Dino' was announced today ie - 8th December. Meanwhile, on the work front, apart from Metro In Dino, the actress will be seen in Sam Bahadur along with Vicky Kaushal and Sanya M.

On Monday, production banner T-Series announced that Anurag Basu's directorial will hit the theatres on December 8, 2023.

"We are thrilled to announce that #MetroInDino, the modern day people's tale by ace director Anurag Basu complimented with Pritam da's music is all set for release on 8th December 2023," a post read on the Instagram account of T-Series.

Billed as an anthology, the film will feature Aditya Roy Kapur, Sara Ali Khan, Konkona Sen Sharma, Pankaj Tripathi, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Anupam Kher, Ali Fazal and Neena Gupta in the lead roles.

'Metro...In Dino', a film that apparently draws its title from the popular song 'In Dino' from 'Life in a... Metro', will showcase bittersweet tales of human relationships based in contemporary times.

Sharing more details about the film, Basu had earlier said, "Metro...In Dino is a tale of the people and for the people! It has been a while since I am working on this one and I am glad to be collaborating with a powerhouse like Bhushan Kumar yet again who has always been like a pillar to me!"

He added, "The storyline is very fresh and relevant as I look forward to collaborating with amazing artists who bring that essence of contemporary aura with them. As music plays a very important role in any film, I couldn't be happier to be collaborating with my dear friend Pritam who has literally added life to the characters and story with his work."

Details regarding the actors' characters are awaited. (ANI)