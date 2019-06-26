Jamie Foxx with Michael B. Jordan
Jamie Foxx with Michael B. Jordan

Michael B Jordan, Jamie Foxx discuss their characters in 'Just Mercy'

ANI | Updated: Jun 26, 2019 14:48 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], June 26 (ANI): Oscar-winning actor Jamie Foxx and Michael B Jordan opened up about their characters in Destin Daniel Cretton's 'Just Mercy' and how they prepared for the forthcoming courtroom drama.
Based on a New York Times bestselling memoir by Bryan Stevenson, a civil rights defence attorney founder of the Equal Justice Initiative, the film follows Stevenson's first case where a black man, Walter McMilian was sentenced to death for a crime he didn't commit.
"They sent over Bryan's TED Talk. That was my first real introduction to Bryan Stevenson and his work, and I felt a little embarrassed that I didn't know about him and what he was doing before that," The Hollywood Reporter quoted Jordan as saying.
He added that the movie can work for Bryan to help him achieve some real change.
"I think the world is getting ready to get a real deep-dive into the work he'd been doing and can be a tool for Bryan to make some real change," Jordan said.
Whenever it comes to choosing his films, Jordan said that it is never about money and added that he never 'chase clout, limelight, any of that stuff.'
"I just want to do things that are honest and help people grow," he opined.
However marvellous performances the actor might have given but he admitted being nervous prior to taking up Stevenson's role and said, "This guy is damn near perfect, I don't want to mess this up. I know how important it is. That might be me up onscreen, but I want you to see and feel this man."
Foxx praised Jordan for his impactful performance and shared that the extra in the film were weeping. "The extras in the fourth row were weeping, that's how powerful, important and how sincere he was about it and how sincere Destin was about it."
While talking about his role as the imprisoned man, Foxx shared that he took inspiration from his own personal experiences of growing up in a racially divided town in Texas, and said, "My personal experience of being outside of the norm when it came to racial things, that prepared me."
Co-produced by Jordan with Gil Netter and Arthur Spector, the film is releasing next year in January. (ANI)

Updated: Jun 26, 2019 15:37 IST

Singer Camila Cabello ends relationship with Matthew Hussey

Washington D.C. [USA], June 26 (ANI): Camila Cabello who recently released a new song 'Senorita' with Shawn Mendes has called it quits with coach boyfriend, Matthew Hussey.

Read More

Updated: Jun 26, 2019 15:27 IST

Chicago Police releases web searches of those involved in Jussie...

Washington D.C. [USA], June 26 (ANI): New documents released by the Chicago Police Department in actor Jussie Smollett's case shed light on the browsing history of those involved in the attack. They googled the actor's name over 50 times.

Read More

Updated: Jun 26, 2019 13:45 IST

BTS feature film to release globally in August

Washington D.C. [USA], June 26 (ANI): Korean pop band BTS's feature film 'Bring the Soul: The Movie' is getting a global release on August 7.

Read More

Updated: Jun 26, 2019 13:33 IST

Don't bully me, my family: Youngest Avengers actor urges fans

Washington D.C. [USA], June 26 (ANI): Superhero extravaganza 'Avengers: Endgame's' youngest actor, who played Tony Stark's daughter Morgan, has requested fans to stop bullying her and her family.

Read More

Updated: Jun 26, 2019 12:58 IST

Peppy title track of 'Arjun Patiala' out

New Delhi (India), June 26 (ANI): Bollywood actor Kriti Sanon revealed a new peppy track from her upcoming movie 'Arjun Patiala' titled 'Main Deewana Tera,' on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Jun 26, 2019 12:41 IST

Alia Bhatt soon to enter 'Youtube world'

New Delhi (India), June 26 (ANI): Actor, singer and now a YouTuber! Alia Bhatt is leaving no stone unturned to sway her fans with her amazing and impish personality.

Read More

Updated: Jun 26, 2019 12:34 IST

'Kabir Singh' becomes Shahid Kapoor's first solo film to cross...

New Delhi [India], June 25 (ANI): 'Kabir Singh' has crossed the Rs 100 crore mark, making it Shahid Kapoor's first solo century.

Read More

Updated: Jun 26, 2019 11:43 IST

Chris Pratt, Katherine Schwarzenegger off to Hawaii for honeymoon

Washington D.C. [USA], June 26 (ANI): Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger have jetted off to Hawaii for not only their honeymoon but also to celebrate Pratt's recent 40th birthday which was on June 21.

Read More

Updated: Jun 26, 2019 11:28 IST

Jennifer Lopez recalls how she met Alex Rodriguez

Washington D.C. [USA], June 26 (ANI): American actor and singer Jennifer Lopez who is all set to marry her love Alex Rodriguez, opened up about her relationship.

Read More

Updated: Jun 26, 2019 11:14 IST

Harvey Weinstein's advocate files motion to dismiss two charges

Washington D.C. [USA], June 26 (ANI): Disgraced Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein has filed a Hail Mary motion to dismiss two of the five remaining counts against him.

Read More

Updated: Jun 26, 2019 10:42 IST

Benedict Cumberbatch, Nicholas Hoult Feud features in 'The...

Washington D.C. [USA], June 26 (ANI): The official trailer of Benedict Cumberbatch and Nicholas Hoult Feud starrer 'The Current War' is out and it gives offers a glimpse into the dramatic 19th century battle over electricity.

Read More

Updated: Jun 26, 2019 10:35 IST

World lost 'gifted artist' 10 years ago, says Michael Jackson estate

Washington D.C. [USA], Jun 26 (ANI): It's been a decade since the world lost King of Pop Michael Jackson.

Read More
iocl