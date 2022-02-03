Milind Soman shares picture with wife Ankita from Iceland trip

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 3 (ANI): Actor Milind Soman on Thursday took a stroll down memory and shared a steaming hot picture with wife Ankita Konwar from their Iceland trip in 2019.

In the image, the couple can be seen posing in a natural hot spring pool.





"ThrowbackThursday to Iceland 2019 in a natural hot spring pool, 3° cold air and 30° warm water. Love this photo of me and @ankitaearthy," he captioned the post.

Milind and Ankita's cosy picture garnered several likes and comments.

"You guys look so hot," a fan commented.

"Adorable. In awe of this pic," another one wrote.

Milind and Ankita tied the knot in 2018 in an intimate ceremony in Alibaug. (ANI)

