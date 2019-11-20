Milka Singh (Image courtesy: Instagram)
Milkha Singh turns 90, 'Bhaag Milkha Bhaag' actor Farhan wishes him good health

ANI | Updated: Nov 20, 2019 15:29 IST

New Delhi (India), Nov 20 (ANI): Farhan Akhtar who had essayed the role of 'The Flying Sikh' Milkha Singh in the 2013 biographical drama, wished the latter "good health and happiness" on his birthday!
Former athlete Milkha turned 90 on Wednesday and extending wishes on his birthday, the 'Dil Dhadakne Do' star shared a monochrome picture of him and wrote alongside, "Happy birthday to the 'Flying Sikh' .. love you Milkha-ji. Wish you good health and happiness always."

Farhan himself has starred as the Padma Shri awardee in the 2013 film and also won Filmfare and IIFA awards in the best actor category for the character.
Milkha has won gold medals in Asian games and has also represented the country at the 1956 and 1960 Olympics held in Rome and Tokyo, respectively.
On the work front, Farhan is currently bracing for his role in upcoming sports drama 'Toofan' where he will likely essay the role of a boxer.
Directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, the feature is being produced by Ritesh Sidhwani, Farhan and Mehra.
The actor has been quite active in sharing his preparation pictures on social media and even got injured during one of his sessions.
He documented an X-ray of his hand on Instagram revealing that it's his "first legit boxing injury .. a hairline fracture." (ANI)

