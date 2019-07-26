Million salutes to 'Bharat Ke Veer', says Akshay Kumar on 'Kargil Vijay Diwas'

New Delhi (India) July 26 (ANI): Actor Akshay Kumar, who himself has played a soldier onscreen, is saluting the jawans with a 'heartwarming video' he came across on social media.

From 'Ab Tumhare Hawale Watan Sathiyo' to 'Holiday: A Soldier is Never Off Duty', the actor has paid his tribute to the army numerous times but this video of the jawans crooning 'Teri Mitti' from his film 'Kesari', is sure to melt your hearts!

Sharing the clip on Instagram, Akshay wrote, "Came across this heart-warming video which made my day. When your small tribute reaches the people it's meant for...what more can you ask for? A million salutes to our #BharatKeVeer."

He ended his post with a hashtag- #BharatKeVeer, a trust formed by the Ministry of Home Affairs, of which he is among the seven trustees.

The trust aims at providing a platform to citizens for contributing and assisting the families of slain Central Armed Police Force personnel.

The 51-year old's tribute comes on 'Kargil Vijay Diwas', a day marked to remember the pride and valour of the soldiers who took part in the 1999 Kargil War.

Akshay's last release 'Kesari' was a period drama based on the 1897 Battle of Saragarhi, where an army of 21 Sikhs fought against 10,000 Afghans.

Continuing his patriotic film spree, the actor is currently awaiting the release of 'Mission Mangal' which celebrates India's Mars Orbiter Mission (MOM). (ANI)