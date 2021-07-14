'Mimi' helped me explore various emotions within myself: Kriti Sanon

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 14 (ANI): Actor Kriti Sanon is extremely happy to see the audience liking the trailer of her upcoming film 'Mimi'.

For the unversed, the three-minute-long trailer of 'Mimi' narrates a quirky tale of a feisty and carefree girl (Kriti) who becomes a surrogate mom to make money.





Overwhelmed on receiving a positive response, Kriti opened up about how 'Mimi' shaped her as a person

"It is so gratifying to see, I cannot even express it. This film is just super special to me, I have believed in it and given it my all as an actor, 'Mimi' helped me explore so many various emotions within myself and to now see the trailer being unanimously loved with everyone praising it and appreciating what the entire team has done, is just really overwhelming," she said.

Kriti had to put on 15 kilos for her role in 'Mimi', which also features Pankaj Tripathi, Manoj Pahwa and Supriya Pathak.

Directed by Laxman Utekar, 'Mimi' is scheduled to release on July 30 on Jio Cinema and Netflix. (ANI)

