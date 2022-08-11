Mini Mathur, Cyrus Sahukar to come up with second season of 'Mind the Malhotras'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [Inda], August 10 (ANI): Mini Mathur and Cyrus Sahukar are back with the second season of Amazon Prime Video's 'Mind the Malhotras'.

The new season will premiere in India and across 240 countries and territories worldwide on August 12.

On Wednesday, the makers unveiled the trailer of the show.

While the first season gave viewers a peek into Rishabh and Shefali's (Cyrus and Mini) mid-life and marital crisis-filled life, the next one will see them try to reignite the fire between them.

Excited about the show, Mini said, "We're FINALLY back, and how! Playing Shefali Malhotra has given me enormous love, appreciation, and admiration from the audience."

She added, "I'm super-excited to get into the skin of my character again, give her some more shades and grow as an actor. I hope that Rishabh and Shefali's not-so-perfect life tugs at the heartstrings of viewers just like the previous season. Without divulging more, I can safely say that Mind the Malhotras Season 2 will be messier, crazier, funnier, and a lot more relatable."

Sushmita Mukherjee, Anandita Pagnis, Nikki Sharma, Jason D'souza, Rahul Verma, and Denzil Smith, Samir Kocchar, Dalip Tahil and Maria Goretti are also a part of the latest instalment.

The series is helmed by Sahil Sangha and written by Sahil Sangha and Karan Sharma, and is an Indian adaptation of the Israeli show 'La Famiglia' distributed by Armoza formats. (ANI)