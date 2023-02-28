Mini Mathur shares wedding pictures with Kabir Khan on their 25th anniversary

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 28 (ANI): Actor and television host, Mini Mathur, on Tuesday, penned down a long adorable note for her husband director Kabir Khan on their 25th wedding anniversary.

Taking to Instagram, Mini shared some throwback pictures from their wedding day which she captioned, "Hidden gems from a quarter century ago. When Sabyasachi lehengas weren't the norm, with no wedding hashtags or exquisite sunset photos and certainly no bridal entry music. But I do remember being deliriously happy, singing & dancing like a monkey surrounded by Kabirs extensive Khan-daan from Hyderabad, the entire Mathur clan & all our friends. That was a simpler time, with live shehnai and songs written & sung by my family... unencumbered by the trappings of religious differences or any kind of propriety."

View this post on Instagram Shared post on Time

Kabir Khan and Mini Mathur got married on February 28, 1998. They have two kids - son Vivaan Khan and daughter Sairah.

"We signed a register.. but went ahead and happily did all the cultural ceremonies from both sides anyway! I wore my naanis jewellery, my friend @vidyatikari did my make up and made a trendy cornrow hairstyle which created much confusion in the mandap as to which one to fill with sindoor It took me an hour to take the pins off and i looked electrocuted on my wedding night. I mixed & matched my wedding outfits myself. We invited everyone with a phone call & wedding cards sent by actual post mail.. yeah like with a postage stamp! This was way before we became filmmaker & TV host and we weren't really worried about whether we would "make it" in life .. just had the most fun planning how we could blow up our next paychecks on a travel adventure together," the caption further reads.

Kabir is best known for directing projects such as 'Ek Tha Tiger', 'New York', 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan' and '83' among others.

"It still feels like 5 years ago honestly.. so can't fathom how all this time has passed..In all these years, what I have learnt is to focus on our similarities, not our differences. To keep a sense of humour (you need tons of it) and a short memory about things that don't feel so good (lots of those too) And looks like we made it! Happy 25th @kabirkhankk PS: Might delete this post if kabir wakes up and doesn't want the world to see him without his beard," she concluded.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kabir Khan will be next collaborating with actor Kartik Aaryan for an upcoming untitled film.

Mini, on the other hand, is known for hosting popular TV shows like 'Indian Idol' and 'Yeh Shaam Mastaani.' (ANI)