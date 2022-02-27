Mira Kapoor looks elegant in chiffon floral saree

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 27 (ANI): Saree is considered to be a woman's best friend, and it seems like Mira Rajput is also fond of the six-yard outfit.

On Sunday, she took to Instagram and shared pictures in which she looks ravishing in a chiffon floral saree.

"Was there a more appropriate time to use the caption 'Sari not sorry'? If I had to wear one kind of outfit to an occasion that required any level of formality or festivity, it would be a chiffon sari. #gotitfrommymama."



For her family wedding, the star wife donned the chiffon pink floral saree with beautiful jewellery. She completed her look with a diamond bracelet, black sunglasses and a black handy bag.

She also posted a video of herself posing for the camera. She wrote, "When you think it's a photo but it's a video. Trust the sister to do this @noor.wadhwani."





She also shared several photos from the family wedding on her Instagram stories. In the photos, she was seen posing with her sisters, mother and sisters-in-law.













The glimpses are from Mira's cousin Karan Narain's wedding, which reportedly took place in Narwana, a place in Haryana.

On Friday, Mira hosted an intimate birthday bash for her husband Shahid Kapoor. She shared many photos from the celebration on social media. Bollywood celebrities like Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday, Mrunal Thakur were also present at the party. (ANI)

