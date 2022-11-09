Mira Kapoor plays 'Kabir Singh' song 'Tujhe Kitna Chahne Lage' on piano, Shahid gives a warm hug

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 9 (ANI): Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Kapoor, on Wednesday, showcased her musical talent as she dropped a piano cover version of the song 'Tujhe Kitna Chahne Lage'.

Taking to Instagram, Mira dropped a video which she captioned, "Will the real Kabir Singh please calm down. Wait for it.. #pianocover #reelsindia."



In the video clip, Mira could be seen playing a black piano and at the end, her actor husband came and gave her a warm hug.

Soon after Mira shared the clip, fans swamped the comment section and dropped red heart emoticons.

'Kabir Singh' actor Kiara Advani commented, "Lovely".

"Awwww this made me cry," a fan wrote.

Another fan commented," My heart just exploded."

'Tujhe Kitna Chahne Lage' was a romantic track from the romantic drama film 'Kabir Singh' and was sung by Arijit Singh.

Helmed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga 'Kabir Singh' starred Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani in the lead roles and was declared a box office hit.

Mira and Shahid tied the knot in 2015. They are also parents to daughter Misha, who was born in 2016. On July 7, the couple completed 7 years of togetherness.

On the work front, Shahid was last seen in Gowtam Tinnanuri's 'Jersey' with Mrunal Thakur. He has some interesting projects lined up. Shahid will be next seen in director Ali Abbas Zafar's upcoming action film 'Bloody Daddy'. Along with this, he will be soon making his grand OTT debut with Raj and DK's upcoming web series 'Farzi' along with south actor Vijay Sethupathi. (ANI)