Mira Kapoor shares a glimpose of her vacation through a string of images

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 25 (ANI): Actor Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Kapoor gave a glimpse of her vacation to Switzerland in her latest social media pictures, tugging at the heartstrings of travel enthusiasts.

"Took the beautiful Bernina Express to Poschiavo. A dip, some rock castles and a pizza later..." captioned Mira on Instagram.

In the first picture, the wife of the 'Shaandar' actor could be seen striking a casual pose with one hand in her pockets, looking pretty in a pink pullover sweater and white flared pants. She sported a funky white-hued pair of sunglasses, soaking her feet in the water. The backdrop of the picture was that of green hills and grey clouds.



Mira gave a sheer treat to the eyes by posting a photo of the blue waters while a red-coloured ball seemed to be floating. The place in the picture was surrounded by lush greenery.





In the third picture, Mira highlighted a serene pathway, encircled by trees on either side while the distant clear waters could be seen hiding in plain sight.



As for the fourth picture, Mira posed for the camera in front of a pretty house, light pink in colour with hanging nightlamps from the walls. The brown and white shaded windows had beautiful red-coloured rose plants on the window sill as well.



The beautiful destination of Switzerland was revealed in the fifth picture where Mira showed the picturesque landscape having a striking contrast of green grass, crystal clear waters, blue skies, and floating white clouds.



For the unversed, Shahid and Mira tied the knot in 2015. The couple welcomed daughter Mira in 2016 and son Zain in 2018. (ANI)

