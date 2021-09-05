Mira Kapoor's birthday gift for son Zain

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 5 (ANI): As actor Shahid Kapoor's son Zain turned 3 on Sunday, his wife Mira Kapoor turned "Mom the Builder".

Mira's Sunday morning began with assembling a JCB construction toy for the birthday boy, which took a lot of work and time, but she found it "totally worth it."

Taking to her Instagram handle, Mira uploaded a Reel that captured her assembling process at a fast-forward speed.

Along with the video, Mira penned a heartfelt birthday message for her baby.

"Mom the Builder. Happy Birthday my darling son Zain. Your obsession with JCBs and construction sparked the day you could sit with all your cement mixers and road rollers around you and I'd happily spend two hours building this JCB for you all over again. Build with your imagination and love just the way you do. I will take Petrol kissies from you till you're 20! God bless you my jaan. You have my heart," she wrote.



Mira also thanked her own dad for encouraging her love for "building things".



"This JCB came with 4 instruction manuals, 4 different sets of screws and bits, and terrible pictures. But thank you Dad for having us play with Mechanix as kids because I loved doing this (atleast for the first one hour after which my hands had taken a beating). I've always enjoyed building things, and that's probably why I love IKEA but phew, glad this one is done! And it was totally worth it to see my little baby light up with his very own JCB," she added.



Fans flooded the post with birthday wishes and appreciation for Mira's efforts.

"Constructive mom," commented a social media user.

"Mom goalsssss," added another.

Mira and Shahid tied the knot in 2015. They welcomed their daughter Misha in 2016, and then in 2018, they were blessed with Zain.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Mira has become a renowned face for her beauty and make-up endorsements. She even often creates tutorials on social media about skincare and physical fitness. (ANI)

